Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK
Web Desk
12:01 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK
Share

JAMMU – An Indian air force personnel posted inside a camp in Jammu area of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol, according to reports in Indian media.

Warrant Officer, Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself at Air Force Station, Kalu Chak, on the outskirts of Jammu, the Print.in reported.

This incident of suicide has raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in Indian Occupied Kashmir to 467 from January 2007 to date. This was the second incident of suicide among the IAF personnel posted in the Jammu region this month.

Earlier on August 8, an IAF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Udhampur district.

More From This Category
Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK
12:01 AM | 24 Aug, 2020
Saudi-led coalition in Yemen destroy Houthi ...
09:56 AM | 23 Aug, 2020
Money stolen from Indian exchequer in Rafale ...
11:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Turkey converts another church into mosque after ...
07:08 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone
01:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
US suspends three treaties with Hong Kong over ...
09:20 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resistance Movement's emphasis on fostering cultural activities in region
08:20 PM | 23 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr