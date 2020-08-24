Another IAF personnel commits suicide in IoK
JAMMU – An Indian air force personnel posted inside a camp in Jammu area of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has committed suicide by shooting himself with a service pistol, according to reports in Indian media.
Warrant Officer, Inder Pal Singh, 53, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, shot himself at Air Force Station, Kalu Chak, on the outskirts of Jammu, the Print.in reported.
This incident of suicide has raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in Indian Occupied Kashmir to 467 from January 2007 to date. This was the second incident of suicide among the IAF personnel posted in the Jammu region this month.
Earlier on August 8, an IAF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Udhampur district.
