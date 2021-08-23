ODI series between Pakistan, Afghanistan postponed again, PCB confirms

A series between Pakistan and Afghanistan has once again been postponed, the country's cricket board said late on Monday.

The series has been postponed till next year.

"PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month’s ODI series due to players’ mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka. Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afghanistan was to host the cricket series against Pakistan by Sri Lanka. But a 10-day lockdown has been imposed in Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A day earlier, they were also issued visas for the Pakistan-Afghanistan team to leave for Sri Lanka.