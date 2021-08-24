PAKvWI: Shaheen Afridi stars with six wickets as Pakistan set West Indies 329-run target
Share
JAMAICA – Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi clinched career-best figures as Pakistan dominated on the fourth day of the second and final test against Windies at Sabina Park.
The young blood, in his career-best, took 6-51 as the visitors bowled West Indies out for 150 shortly after lunch to ensure a 152-run first-innings lead and then sped to 176-6 before declaring their second innings, to set the home side a target of 329 to win the game.
Pakistan have bowled out West Indies for 150 and take a 152 run lead into their second innings.— ICC (@ICC) August 23, 2021
Shaheen Afridi is the pick of the bowlers finishing with career-best Test figures of 6/51 👏 #WTC23 | #WIvPAK | https://t.co/MXEhzUVmcv pic.twitter.com/C3Ya8xW1U8
The hosts were 49-1 at the close in a test that has already lost a full day to down pour yet still looks to fight. Abid Ali also came out swinging and helped Pakistan race to 70-1 in the 10th over before he was caught in the gully off Alzarri Joseph for 29.
Opener Imran Butt put 37 off 44 balls on board while Captain Babar Azam chimed in with a quick 33 runs. Pakistan’s 176 second innings runs came off only 27.2 overs and with a further 138 overs left in the test.
Meanwhile, team Green still needs nine wickets while the hosts require 280 runs in what would be a record-breaking run chase at the Jamaican venue.
Fawad Alam becomes fastest Asian batsman to score ... 12:19 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
KINGSTON – Pakistan’s left-handed batsman Fawad Alam has become the fastest Asian to register five Test ...
West Indies will start Tuesday's final day at 49 for one, 280 runs away from the target as Pakistan played best to level the series after losing the first game by one wicket at the same venue. The visitors, after losing the first test, played aggressively throughout day 4.
On Tuesday, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (17 not out) and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph, who is filling in for the second day in a row, will resume their duties.
PAKvWI – Pakistan look to avoid series ... 06:44 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
JAMAICA – The second and final Test match between Pakistan and the West Indies will begin at Sabina Park, ...
- Four coal miners shot dead in Balochistan's Marwar03:33 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Extortionists attack stage dancer Saba Chaudhry’s house in Lahore ...03:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
- Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie over selective activism for ...03:02 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
-
- PAKvWI: Shaheen Afridi stars with six wickets as Pakistan set West ...02:24 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
-
- Atif Aslam making TV debut in upcoming drama serial11:25 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal announces fashion line's launch11:06 PM | 23 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021