Ukraine's plane 'hijacked in Afghanistan, taken to Iran': reports
Web Desk
01:53 PM | 24 Aug, 2021
KABUL – A Ukrainian aircraft that was arrived to evacuate its nationals was reportedly hijacked by unidentified people in Afghanistan who flew it into Iran.

Reports in international media quoting Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin cited that the plane was flown to Iran instead of airlifting Ukrainians.

An international news agency reported that the hijackers were armed while there is no update on whether the Ukrainian government will make efforts to trace the flight.

Meanwhile, Iran has denied such claims that the country was behind the alleged hijack. Iranian officials said the incident happened yesterday when the aircraft, landed in Mashhad for refueling, and later embarked for Kyiv afterward.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

