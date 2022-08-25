#ImranKhan gets #bail in terror case
Former PM booked for making threats to the judiciary and federal cops
Share
ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case filed against him over threatening comments against a female judge.
Khan’s legal consultant and PTI leader Babar Awan on Wednesday confirmed that he will appear in court himself. The defiant politician decided to appear after a meeting of the party’s legal team.
Khan’s lawyers appealed for pre-arrest bail earlier this week at the Islamabad High Court, which granted him protective bail until Thursday.
Strict security measures have been taken as huge numbers of PTI supporters are thronging to the court ahead of the appearance of Imran Khan in the terror case.
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان اپنے قائد عمران خان سے یکجہتی کے لیے بڑی تعداد میں انسداد دہشت گردی کی عدالت کے باہر موجود۔#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qHc3GHCjbi
The political temperature soared lately as the country’s populist leader was booked under anti-terrorism laws after making a provocative speech in which he singled out senior police officials and a female judge who approved the remand of Shahbaz Gill.
PTI chief, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote earlier his year, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted in a terrorism case. The charge under 7ATA also carries 14 years in prison or the equivalent of a life sentence.
Khan recently revealed that he was about to get arrested in the wee hours, however, party leaders mobilised supporters and workers to flock near his residence in the capital.
'Unjust laws’ – International watchdog raises ... 09:47 AM | 23 Aug, 2022
NEW YORK – The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has expressed concerns after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
Since getting ousted from the premiership, the PTI chief has claimed that the ruling alliance took part in a foreign plot to oust him from power.
Ex-PM Imran Khan booked under Anti-Terrorism Act ... 08:51 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been booked for ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Zartaj Gul Wazir files complaint with Twitter against Maulana Fazlur ...12:03 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
-
- #ImranKhan gets #bail in terror case10:50 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS unveils Rua Al Madinah project to facilitate ...10:45 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Meet the youngest pilot to fly around the world solo10:15 AM | 25 Aug, 2022
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's look changed beyond recognition in new ...10:47 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti rescued, assured of full support11:16 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Ali Zafar's fan travels from Karachi to Lahore to wish him birthday08:38 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022