ImranKhan gets #bail in terror case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case filed against him over threatening comments against a female judge.

Khan’s legal consultant and PTI leader Babar Awan on Wednesday confirmed that he will appear in court himself. The defiant politician decided to appear after a meeting of the party’s legal team.

Khan’s lawyers appealed for pre-arrest bail earlier this week at the Islamabad High Court, which granted him protective bail until Thursday.

Strict security measures have been taken as huge numbers of PTI supporters are thronging to the court ahead of the appearance of Imran Khan in the terror case.

The political temperature soared lately as the country’s populist leader was booked under anti-terrorism laws after making a provocative speech in which he singled out senior police officials and a female judge who approved the remand of Shahbaz Gill.

PTI chief, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote earlier his year, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted in a terrorism case. The charge under 7ATA also carries 14 years in prison or the equivalent of a life sentence.

Khan recently revealed that he was about to get arrested in the wee hours, however, party leaders mobilised supporters and workers to flock near his residence in the capital.

Since getting ousted from the premiership, the PTI chief has claimed that the ruling alliance took part in a foreign plot to oust him from power.