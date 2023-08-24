IHC to hear Imran Khan's plea against conviction in Toshakhana case today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Imran Khan's plea as PTI chief sought suspension of the three-year sentence in Toshakhana case.

As the country's top court, Supreme Court of Pakistan, remarked that judgement that led to former PM's conviction and sentencing was flawed. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial pointed out prima facies, saying verdict of the additional sessions judge contains loopholes but refrained from intervening and said it will wait for the high court’s decision.

Following CJP's remarks, IHC bench led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will take up plea against the conviction. Earlier, the court deferred the hearing on August 22 last on the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) lawyer, who sought more time for arguments.

During Thursday's hearing , the counsel of ECP will submit his arguments against suspending the conviction of former cricket star, who is facing three year sentence and disqualification.

More to follow...