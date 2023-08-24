Lahore Weather Update

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains for Punjab region including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office rain-wind, and thundershower in Lahore, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Faisalabad.
It said heavy falls may occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the province.
On Thursday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 37-38C. It was sunny, and cloudy in the metropolis.
Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is considered very high. Winds blew at 15km/h, with visibility of 5km.
Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 47 which is fair.
The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.
Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.
Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.
In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|312.9
|316.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338
|341.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.1
|401
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.2
|86
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|792.97
|800.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|774.65
|782.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
