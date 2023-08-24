Lahore Weather Update

LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains for Punjab region including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

In its fresh advisory, Met Office rain-wind, and thundershower in Lahore, Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Faisalabad.

It said heavy falls may occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the province.

Lahore Temperature today

On Thursday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 37-38C. It was sunny, and cloudy in the metropolis.

Max UV Index was recorded at 9 which is considered very high. Winds blew at 15km/h, with visibility of 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 47 which is fair.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Monsoon Alert in Pakistan

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Met Office predicted that several parts of Pakistan will receive more monsoon rains with occasional gaps till August 27.

In its fresh advisory, Met Office said moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore from 23rd to 26th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.