Khawaja Haris exits Imran Khan’s legal team over disciplinary concerns

ISLAMABAD – Noted lawyer Advocate Khawaja Haris has parted ways with the legal team defending former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in different courts.

The senior most member of Khan’s counsel reportedly exits the team in the wake of disciplinary concerns.

The lead counsel of PTI, who previously served as Advocate General, has returned all files of the case to the legal team, and he will not be representing the ousted premier in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as well as in the Supreme Court (SC) in the Toshakhana reference.

It was reported that Latif Khosa, estranged PPP leader who remained close to the PTI chief in recent times, will represent Khan in the leading case.

Some media reports claimed that PTI members are trying to get back Khawaja Haris while other claims that Mr. Haris has not dissociated himself from the Toshakhana legal team.

The power of attorney submitted by a senior lawyer to represent PTI chairman in top court and other courts has not been retracted.