Lahore market timings extended to 11pm to boost economic activities

LAHORE – The district administration on Wednesday said it was extending the operational hours of markets, and restaurants as part of the latest measures to boost economic activities in country’s second-largest city.

As traders across the country are bearing the brunt of the worst economic crisis, the Lahore district government revised business hours, allowing cafes, malls, and eateries to remain open till 11 pm instead of the previous limit.

Officials said the new timings apply to both small and large markets, as business hours have been extended for one hour.

In the notification, the government allowed shopping malls, sweet shops, bakeries, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, and cafes.

It further mentioned that pharmacies, puncture shops, petrol pumps, CNG stations, medical stores, tandoors, milk shops, hospitals, and laboratories within will continue to function without any restrictions.

Earlier this year, the previous government led by PDM alliance approved the energy conservation plan that would enforce the early closure of markets. The move aimed to cut the usage of electricity used by all departments of the federal government by 30 percent.