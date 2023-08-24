Search

New video of abusive constable divides the internet

Noor Fatima 12:21 AM | 24 Aug, 2023
Punjab Police
While the viral video of Punjab police personnel Shahid Zohaib hurling abuses and throwing punches at a newsman is still making rounds on their internet, another clip of the disturbed cop is dividing social media users into polarized opinions.

Zohaib caught the eye of the media when he uttered profanities at a reporter who had stopped him for riding bike without a helmet and registration plate. The shocking video spread like wildfire on social media platforms leading to Punjab Police Inspector General (IGP) Usman Anwar stepping in to cease drama and revealing that Zohaib was suffering from a mental illness and is receiving proper treatment.

As memes of the cop went viral, another video of the constable has surfaced online which serves as a laughing stock for some while prompting others to speak out in favour of lack of mental health education and its effects on Pakistani society.

The clip shows Zohaib sitting in a prison cell as the person filmed him. The hot-headed cop was visibly triggered by the move, and hurled abuses at the man. 

Earlier this week, Punjab IGP Dr. Usman Anwar surprised everyone as he visited the Institute of Mental Health and checked on Zohaib’s progress.

It is yet to determine whether this new video was recorded inside the mental hospital.

Memes on Punjab Police IG flood social media after constable's viral video

Punjab, being the biggest province of Pakistan, has the largest police force in the country comprising nearly 1,80,000 personnel including nine Regional Police Officers, four City Police Officers, one Capital City Police Officer and thirty-five District Police Officers.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

