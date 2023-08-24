PAKvAFG: Afghanistan win toss and elect to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI

HAMBANTOTA – Afghanistan on Thursday won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second one-day international (ODI) being played at Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam-led squad will eye extending gains in second ODI against Afghanistan as Team Green thrashed Afghanistan by massive 142 runs in the first ODI.

As the bowler certainly did the job, Pakistan’s batting raised eyebrows as top players including skipper Babar Azam were bundled out for 201.

Pakistan dismissed nine players of the opponent team for 59 runs in 19.2 overs while one of the player retired hurt. Five Afghan batters were removed for duck while only two could enter the double-digit score. Haris Rauf picked up five-fer. Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan claimed one wicket each.

Afghanistan’s Mujeebur Rahman took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets each as they bowled out Pakistan in 47.1 overs.

Pakistan Squad

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan second ODI Live Streaming

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.