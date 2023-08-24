Search

Sports

PAKvAFG: Pakistan eye series win in second ODI against Afghanistan today

Web Desk 10:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2023
PAKvAFG: Pakistan eye series win in second ODI against Afghanistan today
Source: TheRealPCB/Twitter

HAMBANTOTA – Triumphant Pakistan will lock horns with Afghanistan as Men in Green eye an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The match will start at 2:30 pm today as Asian sides face off for the second game at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium today on Thursday.

Babar Azam-led squad will eye extending gains in second ODI against Afghanistan as Team Green thrashed Afghanistan by massive 142 runs.

As the bowler certainly did the job, Pakistan’s batting raised eyebrows as top players including skipper Babar Azam were bundled out for 201.

Pakistan dismissed nine players of the opponent team for 59 runs in 19.2 overs while one of the player retired hurt. Five Afghan batters were removed for duck while only two could enter the double-digit score.  Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets while Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan claimed one wicket each. 

Afghanistan’s Mujeebur Rahman took three wickets while Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi claimed two wickets each as they removed all batting lines of Pakistan in 47.1 overs.

Haris Rauf’s fiver-fer guides Pakistan to first ODI victory over Afghanistan

Pakistan Squad

Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf/Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan second ODI Live Streaming

The match will be live telecast on PTV sports while several apps will also provide live scoring details to the cricket fans.

More to follow...

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

Babar Azam remains world's No. 1 batter as ICC releases new ODI rankings

11:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule released | Know all about Pakistan's fixtures

08:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2023

Haris Rauf’s fiver-fer guides Pakistan to first ODI victory over Afghanistan

11:49 AM | 22 Aug, 2023

Zaka Ashraf joins Pakistani squad in Hambantota before Afghanistan series

10:15 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Pakistan beat India by 18 runs in World Blind Games

10:12 AM | 21 Aug, 2023

Lionel Messi becomes the only footballer in the world to win 44 trophies

09:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US Dollar hits 'triple century' against Pakistani rupee in interbank

10:32 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

08:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 312.9 316.15
Euro EUR 338 341.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 397.1 401
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.2 86
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 792.97 800.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 774.65 782.65
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: