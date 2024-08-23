Angry German minister almost cancels meeting with Pakistan PM after security staff's 'blunder'

In what is being perceived as a humiliating incident, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze was asked to hand over her bag for inspection by security staff at Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's residence in Islamabad.

Reports indicate that on Thursday, Minister Schulze arrived for a scheduled meeting with the Pakistani Prime Minister, but upon arrival, his security personnel requested that she surrender her bag for inspection.

Taken aback by the request, Schulze turned around and walked back towards her car. However, she was eventually allowed to enter the premises without having her bag checked.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on the internet, drawing widespread attention.

The incident has been labeled as a "humiliation" for the German minister at the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office. Upon her arrival for the meeting with Prime Minister Sharif, security demanded she hand over her bag. When Schulze turned to leave, she was eventually permitted to proceed without the bag being checked.

German media reports indicate that prior to the meeting, the German delegation engaged in detailed discussions with Pakistani security officials. Schulze had initially requested to bring a photographer, but this was denied by the Pakistani side. The request to leave her bag behind was seen as crossing a line, almost leading to the cancellation of the meeting and a potential diplomatic crisis.

Later that evening, Prime Minister Sharif hosted Schulze for dinner, with nearly his entire cabinet in attendance.

Following the meeting, Svenja Schulze posted on X, sharing that she had a productive conversation with the Pakistani Prime Minister about the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan. "Germany and Pakistan share a long-standing and close partnership, with a focus on climate change, a sustainable economy, and fair jobs," she wrote.

Germany is a key player in Pakistan’s struggling economy, serving as a significant export destination for goods like textiles, leather products, sports equipment, and medical instruments. This meeting held particular significance as Schulze was the first senior Western government official to visit Pakistan since their recent elections in February.