Search

Pakistan

Key suspect in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case shot dead in police custody

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2024
Ameer Balaj Tipu and Ahsan Shah
Source: File photo

Ahsan Shah, the key suspect in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, was shot dead allegedly by his own accomplices in the police custody on Friday. 

According to sources within the police department, personnel of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) were taking Ahsan to Shadbagh in connection with investigation of the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case when Shah's accomplices allegedly shot him dead. 

In February 2024, CIA police had arrested Malik Sohail and Ahsan Shah in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case. 

According to sources in the CIA police, Malik Sohail played a pivotal role in facilitating meetings between Ahsan Shah and Teefi Butt, another suspect in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case. Ahsan Shah had allegedly provided information to Teefi Butt about Ameer Balaj's whereabouts.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was shot dead at the wedding ceremony of one of his close friends in a private housing society in Lahore earlier this year . 

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, who was shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in 2010.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Key suspect in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case shot dead in police ...

11:15 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan reveals why PTI's Islamabad rally was postponed

07:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan seeks exercise equipment in Adiala Jail

07:33 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Petrol prices in Pakistan expected to drop by Rs5.9 per litre

06:52 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Free entry announced for last two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh test ...

05:49 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Tragic collision on M5 motorway claims lives of four family members

Pakistan

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

09:06 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Orya Maqbool Jan arrested in Lahore for 'spreading religious hatred'

Advertisement

Latest

11:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Key suspect in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case shot dead in police custody

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 23 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 23, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 310 and the selling rate is 312.5.

British Pound rate is 363 for buying, and 367.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280
Euro EUR 310 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 367.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 181.75 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 207.25
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.52 329.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: