Key suspect in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case shot dead in police custody

Ahsan Shah, the key suspect in the murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, was shot dead allegedly by his own accomplices in the police custody on Friday.

According to sources within the police department, personnel of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) were taking Ahsan to Shadbagh in connection with investigation of the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case when Shah's accomplices allegedly shot him dead.

In February 2024, CIA police had arrested Malik Sohail and Ahsan Shah in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case.

According to sources in the CIA police, Malik Sohail played a pivotal role in facilitating meetings between Ahsan Shah and Teefi Butt, another suspect in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case. Ahsan Shah had allegedly provided information to Teefi Butt about Ameer Balaj's whereabouts.

Ameer Balaj Tipu was shot dead at the wedding ceremony of one of his close friends in a private housing society in Lahore earlier this year .

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, who was shot dead in the parking lot of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in 2010.