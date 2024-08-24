Two children killed, several injured in Pishin blast near Police Lines

QUETTA – At least two children were killed and several injured in blast near Police Lines area in Pishin city of Balochistan on Saturday.

Rescue and police personnel are moving toward the site while the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. No terror outfit claimed responsibility for the attack initially.

In 2024, Pakistan saw hundreds of deaths and injuries from violence as KP and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, amid surge in terror attacks.

More updates to follow...