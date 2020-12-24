‘Was born free…’ Naked man caught roaming Karachi roads, but why? (VIDEO)
Web Desk
11:42 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
‘Was born free…’ Naked man caught roaming Karachi roads, but why? (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – A man has been detained in the capital city of Sindh for roaming naked on roads in the name of "freedom".

In a video, he can be seen introducing himself as Salman, son of Abdul Rehman, while in custody. The young man, who does not appear to be an insane person, can be heard saying “Azad paida huwe hain, azad ghoom raha hoon” (I was born free, [this is why] I am roaming ‘freely’).

The resident of Nazimabad’s Paposh Nagar, said he previously worked for Foodpanda.

From the video, it is evident that the father of two took a ride on his motorbike before being held by the police.

It is still unknown why the man was roaming in Karachi all naked.

Section 294 of the PPC states: “Whoever, to the annoyance of others; a) does any obscene act in any public place, or b) sings, recites or utters any obscene songs, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both”.

More From This Category
Man arrested for raping, torturing Chunian ...
11:13 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Here's all you need to know about admissions for ...
11:26 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, Turkey to strengthen defence ...
10:24 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom, 2 ...
09:28 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistani Hindus who moved to India "now want to ...
09:00 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Turkey shuts down Indian propaganda website used ...
07:21 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed bears uncanny resemblance with Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit
07:54 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr