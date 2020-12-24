‘Was born free…’ Naked man caught roaming Karachi roads, but why? (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A man has been detained in the capital city of Sindh for roaming naked on roads in the name of "freedom".

In a video, he can be seen introducing himself as Salman, son of Abdul Rehman, while in custody. The young man, who does not appear to be an insane person, can be heard saying “Azad paida huwe hain, azad ghoom raha hoon” (I was born free, [this is why] I am roaming ‘freely’).

The resident of Nazimabad’s Paposh Nagar, said he previously worked for Foodpanda.

From the video, it is evident that the father of two took a ride on his motorbike before being held by the police.

It is still unknown why the man was roaming in Karachi all naked.

Section 294 of the PPC states: “Whoever, to the annoyance of others; a) does any obscene act in any public place, or b) sings, recites or utters any obscene songs, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both”.