PM Imran to sign $4.5 billion railway project linking Pakistan to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan

12:03 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to sign $4.5 billion railway project linking Pakistan to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Railways Azam Khan Sawati has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would sign a new railway project worth $4.5 billion at a trilateral meeting to be held next week to link Pakistan with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas Day in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said work on Main Line-One project would be started in the first quarter of next year.

More From This Category
Family buries wrong body as two coffins exchanged ...
11:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Trans dancer sexually abused, tortured and filmed ...
10:44 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Two India-backed terrorists arrested in Karachi ...
09:25 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad
09:04 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of ...
08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ ...
07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr