PM Imran to sign $4.5 billion railway project linking Pakistan to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan
12:03 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Minister for Railways Azam Khan Sawati has said Prime Minister Imran Khan would sign a new railway project worth $4.5 billion at a trilateral meeting to be held next week to link Pakistan with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.
Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas Day in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said work on Main Line-One project would be started in the first quarter of next year.
-
