KARACHI – A man has been detained in the capital city of Sindh for roaming naked on roads in the name of "freedom".

In a video going viral on social media, the man can be seen riding a motorbike all naked on a road in Karachi while other motorists try to stop him. He was later arrested by the police.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2020-12-25/was-born-free-naked-man-caught-roaming-karachi-roads-videos-1608908105-8419.mp4

In another video, he can be seen introducing himself as Salman, son of Abdul Rehman, while in custody. The young man, who does not appear to be an insane person, can be heard saying “Azad paida huwe hain, azad ghoom raha hoon” (I was born free, [this is why] I am roaming ‘freely’).

The resident of Nazimabad’s Paposh Nagar, said he previously worked for FoodPanda.

It is still unknown why the father of two was roaming all naked, braving the chilly winter.

Section 294 of the PPC states: “Whoever, to the annoyance of others; a) does any obscene act in any public place, or b) sings, recites or utters any obscene songs, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or with both”.