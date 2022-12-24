Search

Pakistan

Citizens from these Pakistani cities banned from UAE visit visa- Here’s the list 

04:12 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
LAHORE - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have slapped a ban on some of the Pakistani cities for granting visit visas. 

The ban has not been officially announced; however, people with a ‘place of birth’ amongst the banned cities would not be awarded visit visas for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. 

Sources privy to the developments revealed that Pakistani citizens with a place of birth from the following cities would not be awarded a visit visa: 

Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli AJK, Khushab, Kurram Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur.

The ban doesn’t imply that all of the visa applications would be rejected; however, the chances of granting visas to residents of these cities are slim. 

Daily Pakistan got in touch with immigration officials in Lahore, one of whom on condition of anonymity disclosed that due to multiple reasons including visa rule violations, the ban has been imposed by the authorities. 

‘Potential visitors with a clean travel history and sound bank statement still enjoy the chances of getting a UAE to visit visa,’ they said.

The officials were of the opinion that initially the ban was for 6 cities but now people from 24 cities would face the ban. 

‘The immigration department also gives go-ahead only to the potential visitors with approximately 5000 DHS and a return ticket,’ said the official. 

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second-largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from UAE to Pakistan in Fiscal year 22 is $2555.22m, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate.

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.15 606.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.22 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK

21.78

 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.43 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

