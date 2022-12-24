Citizens from these Pakistani cities banned from UAE visit visa- Here’s the list 

LAHORE - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates have slapped a ban on some of the Pakistani cities for granting visit visas.

The ban has not been officially announced; however, people with a ‘place of birth’ amongst the banned cities would not be awarded visit visas for Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Sources privy to the developments revealed that Pakistani citizens with a place of birth from the following cities would not be awarded a visit visa:

Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur Agency, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli AJK, Khushab, Kurram Agency, Larkana, Mohmand Agency, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Parachinar, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu and Sukkur.

The ban doesn’t imply that all of the visa applications would be rejected; however, the chances of granting visas to residents of these cities are slim.

Daily Pakistan got in touch with immigration officials in Lahore, one of whom on condition of anonymity disclosed that due to multiple reasons including visa rule violations, the ban has been imposed by the authorities.

‘Potential visitors with a clean travel history and sound bank statement still enjoy the chances of getting a UAE to visit visa,’ they said.

The officials were of the opinion that initially the ban was for 6 cities but now people from 24 cities would face the ban.

‘The immigration department also gives go-ahead only to the potential visitors with approximately 5000 DHS and a return ticket,’ said the official.

It is to be mentioned that UAE hosts about 1.7 million Pakistanis, the second-largest Pakistani expat community in the world.

The data by the State Bank of Pakistan confirms that the volume of remittances from UAE to Pakistan in Fiscal year 22 is $2555.22m, implying that a sizeable Pakistani workforce is employed in the country in diverse fields from banks to real estate.