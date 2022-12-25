Search

Daily Horoscope – December 25, 2022

Web Desk 07:45 AM | 25 Dec, 2022
Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20, 2022 - April 19, 2022)

Today, this day reminds to reaffirm your pending plans to complete them timely. You may need to decide on these and similar monetary issues related to office colleagues. Stay calm and relaxed while dealing with new partners.

Taurus (April 19, 2022 - May 20, 2022)

Today, you may get unexpected profit in past investment. You need to make direct decisions for new ventures. You may come across with old buddies. It’s time to spare your time for family and friends. 

Gemini (May 20, 2022 - June 21, 2022)

Today, you may feel overwhelmed with official affairs especially monetary. Stay calm and sensible in confronting these affairs. Your job will be easier if you have a plan to settle balance. Remain happy and energetic to complete all assigned tasks.

Cancer (June 21, 2022 - July 22, 2022)

Today, you may feel fantasied and touchy about your beloved. Your relationship may take on a new dimension or you may enter into a delightful love affair. Be sure to hear what comes out of your tongue. Enjoy the spirits today with your beloved.

Leo (July 22, 2022 - August 22, 2022)

Today, decide the best business deal with your partners. You may experience a disturbing response related to work and business environment. You may suffer from some health issue. Get ready yourself and face these conditions with courage and conviction. Stay calculated and sensible. 

Virgo (August 22, 2022 - September 22, 2022)

Today, you may go out with family and children after hectic business routine. Work hard and dedicated to pursue your targets. Stay at home and avoid any chilling effect. Enjoy mystic music to console. Stay healthy and relaxed. 

Libra (September 22, 2022 - October 23, 2022)

Today, you may bring you mobility in some matters related to family and family elders. It is possible that you will feel helpless in this activity. Just do it, that’s enough.

Scorpio (October 23, 2022 - November 22, 2022)

The time reminds you past nostalgic days of your youth. Today, it will be very exciting to enjoy your new buddies. Be relaxed and peaceful in tasks assigned from office. You may face unexpected criticism from your boss.

Sagittarius: (November 22, 2022 - December 21, 2022)

Today, you need to evaluate yourself positively. Your friendly and congenial nature make things easier in working with various team members. Stay committed and dedicated for new welfare project.

Capricorn: (December 21, 2021 - January 19, 2022)

Today, this day reminds you to celebrate whole heatedly after achieving set targets. You have worked diligently earlier but now you need to calm your nerves and stay relaxed. Be proud and express self-belief in any tasks.

Aquarius: (January 19, 2022 - February 18, 2022)

Today, you may listen your dear friends and near circled people. They may advise you wisely for the tasks ahead. Be optimist and practical in solving issues. Rely on your intuition and follow your insight.

Pisces: (February 18, 2022 - March 20, 2022)

Today, your imaginative thinking will bless you peace of mind in distress. Your impulse makes you as the most trustworthy and credible friend. The people in your circle love your attitude and hearty sensation. Enjoy insight and guide others in their indecisiveness.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 25, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.16 606.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 245.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.46 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 175,900 PKR 2,060

