Pakistan receives $1 million donation from Indonesia for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday signed a $1 million grant agreement to provide relief to flood-hit people of the South Asian country.
Over 1,700 people lost their lives in Pakistan floods that submerged large swathes of land for about three months, from June to August this year. Floods affected 33 million people, destroying houses, farmlands and other public infrastructure. The total losses caused by floods were estimated to be over $30 billion.
On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) signed a $1 million grant agreement with the Indonesian government to aid the country’s post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.
“On behalf of [the] Government of Pakistan, NDMA signed the grant agreement amounting to USD 1 million with [the] Government of the Republic of Indonesia for addressing the impact of severe floods in Pakistan,” said the official statement released in Islamabad.
It added the document was signed by the NDMA chairperson, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, and Indonesia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio.
“This grant shall be utilized in the recovery & rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population to meet the basic need of food, nutrition, and shelter in the aftermath of floods 2022,” the statement added. “The portion of the grant could be employed for resilience and disaster preparedness interventions in Pakistan.”
After signing the agreement, the NDMA chairman expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government and people for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance to the survivors of flood in Pakistan.
Ambassador Tugio also reiterated that his country would continue to support vulnerable communities in the flood-affected areas while urging the international community to help Pakistan during the rehabilitation phase.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
