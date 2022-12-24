Pakistan receives $1 million donation from Indonesia for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday signed a $1 million grant agreement to provide relief to flood-hit people of the South Asian country.

Over 1,700 people lost their lives in Pakistan floods that submerged large swathes of land for about three months, from June to August this year. Floods affected 33 million people, destroying houses, farmlands and other public infrastructure. The total losses caused by floods were estimated to be over $30 billion.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) signed a $1 million grant agreement with the Indonesian government to aid the country’s post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

“On behalf of [the] Government of Pakistan, NDMA signed the grant agreement amounting to USD 1 million with [the] Government of the Republic of Indonesia for addressing the impact of severe floods in Pakistan,” said the official statement released in Islamabad.

It added the document was signed by the NDMA chairperson, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, and Indonesia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

“This grant shall be utilized in the recovery & rehabilitation of the most vulnerable population to meet the basic need of food, nutrition, and shelter in the aftermath of floods 2022,” the statement added. “The portion of the grant could be employed for resilience and disaster preparedness interventions in Pakistan.”

After signing the agreement, the NDMA chairman expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government and people for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance to the survivors of flood in Pakistan.

Ambassador Tugio also reiterated that his country would continue to support vulnerable communities in the flood-affected areas while urging the international community to help Pakistan during the rehabilitation phase.