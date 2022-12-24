This African country has allowed visa on arrival for everyone

Search

Immigration

Web Desk 12:36 AM | 24 Dec, 2022
You might be surprised but an African country has allowed visa on arrival for all the travelers starting from Friday.

The government of Ghana has introduced visa-on-arrival for travellers entering the country from the Christmas period starting from 22nd December 2022 to 15th January next year.

Ghana’s transport ministry said it government has launched a visa-on-arrival policy for passengers travelling to Ghana in a move connected with the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative to attract more foreigners.

The transport minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah also informed all the country’s airlines that individuals coming to Ghana were not mandated to acquire a visa before arrival in the country.

The ministry in a communication with all airlines said the decision has followed consultations with the Foreign Affairs, Interior and Tourism Ministries, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

“Following consultation between the ministry of foreign affairs, the ministry of interior, the ministry of tourism, art and culture, Ghana immigration service and the Ghana tourism authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval,” the communique stated.

The ‘Beyond the Return’ Initiative is a 10-year plan built on seven pillars aimed at showcasing the country’s investment potential and consolidating its diaspora engagement programmes.

Immigration

