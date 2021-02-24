PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United win toss, opt to bat first against Karachi Kings

06:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United win toss, opt to bat first against Karachi Kings
KARACHI - Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bat first against Karachi Kings, the defending champion, in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition at National Stadium Karachi. 

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

