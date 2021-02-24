World's Most Expensive ‘23 Karat’ Royal Gold Biryani offered at UAE eatery

Biryani is one of the most loved dishes among the people of the subcontinent. There is no occasion when one does not crave for it. However, an Indian eatery in Dubai has introduced a Biryani that is labelled as the most expensive biryani across the globe.

According to reports, Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) launched the Royal Gold Biryani, as part of their anniversary celebrations.

The gold-plated biryani is served at an eye watering price of AED 1,000 per plate which costs over Rs 40,000.

The Royal Gold Biryani is served in a ‘thaal’. You can choose the rice from three options – Biryani rice, Keema Rice, White and Saffron Rice that alone weighs around 3kg.

The rice is served with baby potatoes, boiled eggs, roasted cashew, pomegranate, fried onions and mint.

The real delicacy of the heavenly plate consists of Gold Leaf kababs- The Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi Lamb chops, Rajput chicken kababs, Mughlai koftas, and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani, complimented by a wide selection of our exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas.