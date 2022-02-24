All eyes on Noor Mukadam murder case as court verdict expected today
ISLAMABAD – A sessions court in the country’s federal capital will announce the reserved verdict in the Noor Mukadam case today at 1:30 pm.
Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani earlier said that the reserved verdict would be announced on February 24. The court reserved the verdict in high profile murder case after arguments of the counsels of all the parties were concluded nearly 4 months after the incident.
The daughter of former Pakistani ambassador, Noor Mukadam, was brutally killed back in July last year at the residence of a convicted man – Zahir Jaffer. The murder trial started in October 2021 while Zahir Jaffer, his parents, and servants are among the 12 accused in the case.
Zahir was apprehended first while his parents and staff were arrested on July 24 over allegations of hiding evidence and due to their involvement in the crime.
The prime accused earlier confessed to killing Noor while his DNA test and fingerprints also showed his involvement in the brutal killing.
In the last hearing, the father of the victim, Shaukat Mukadam told media personnel that he sought maximum punishment for the accused man. Court conducted a fair and transparent trial, he said while expressing satisfaction over court proceedings.
The distressed man also appreciated the working of capital law enforcers for operating under pressure. He also trashed the allegations hurled by Zahir Jaffer saying his daughter was not involved in anything wrong.
Previously, the lawyer of Zakir Jaffar, Advocate Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem said the victim could have been murdered ‘in the name of honor for being in a living relationship’.
Zahir Jaffer’s lawyer says ‘Noor Mukadam ... 12:44 PM | 17 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – As the trial in the Noor Mukadam murder case is nearing its conclusion, the lawyer of Zakir Jaffar, ...
Claiming newfangled arguments, the lawyer argued that prosecutors failed to present its case, while the media was playing with the facts of the case. He also mentioned that Zahir could be seen without holding any weapon while he was taking the victim inside his residence, saying the latter might attempted to save her from her family.
More to follow…
