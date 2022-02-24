PM Imran lays floral wreath at monument of soldiers killed in World War II during Russia visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his historic visit to Russia.

In the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, Khan is set to meet Russian President Putin. Khan and Putin will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

Both sides will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

Islamabad and Moscow enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust, and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Pakistani PM was warmly received by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and officials of the Pakistan Embassy.