PM Imran begins key meeting with Russian President Putin at Kremlin
Share
MOSCOW – The one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is underway to discuss bilateral relations and other key matters.
The meeting comes hours after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.
Khan and Putin will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said.
Both sides will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI meets President Vladimir Putin.— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 24, 2022
#PMIKInRussia pic.twitter.com/fnCbyW1k8k
Before heading to the meeting at Kremlin, the premier laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his historic visit to Russia.
Reports in local media said the premier visited the Tomb of the unknown soldier to pay tribute to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. Members of the Prime Minister's delegation were also present on the occasion, it said.
Pakistani, Russian FMs reaffirm desire to expand ... 04:06 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
MOSCOW – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met with his Russian counterpart ...
Islamabad and Moscow enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust, and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.
Upon arrival at the airport, the Pakistani PM was warmly received by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and officials of the Pakistan Embassy.
PM Imran lands in Moscow on historic visit to ... 09:54 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Moscow on his two days official visit to Russia at ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
-
-
- PM Imran begins key meeting with Russian President Putin at Kremlin04:58 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Aima Baig trolled for revealing wardrobe choices03:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022