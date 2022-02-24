PM Imran begins key meeting with Russian President Putin at Kremlin

04:58 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
MOSCOW – The one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is underway to discuss bilateral relations and other key matters.

The meeting comes hours after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. 

Khan and Putin will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

Both sides will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

Before heading to the meeting at Kremlin, the premier laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his historic visit to Russia.

Reports in local media said the premier visited the Tomb of the unknown soldier to pay tribute to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. Members of the Prime Minister's delegation were also present on the occasion, it said.

Islamabad and Moscow enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust, and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Pakistani PM was warmly received by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and officials of the Pakistan Embassy. 

