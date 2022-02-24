PSL7, Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi set 170-run target for Islamabad United – Check live score and squads

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Zalmi set a 170-run target for Islamabad United in the first eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Thursday.

Earlier, Yellow storm Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first.

In the ongoing cricket carnival, both squads have played two matches, with each team winning one game.

Today’s winning squad will face Lahore Qalandars, while the losing team will be eliminated from the seventh edition of the flagship cricket tournament.

Wahab Riaz led unit ended the group stage in third place on the points table with 12 points. Their last three results include two wins and a defeat. The franchise has been impressive throughout the season, winning six of their ten games.

Seasoned player Shoaib Malik displayed dazzling cricket as he scored 346 runs at an impressive average of 43.25. Skipper Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad also played decisive roles with the ball.

On the other hand, Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs in fourth place, passing Sarfraz led Quetta Gladiators with a very thin margin.

The injury-hit franchise entered the series with a bang but they lost their last three games, and lack momentum heading into this all-important Eliminator 1 clash.

Meanwhile, United’s power hitter Alex Hales has surprisingly returned and it is said to be a boost to them in the playoffs.

Both squads will look to extend their stay in the competition by winning this game today.

Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt