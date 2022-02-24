SHC removes KU’s acting vice chancellor

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday ordered the removal of acting Vice-Chancellor of Karachi University (KU) Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi.

The court issued the verdict on a petition filed by KU professor Ahmed Qadri, stating that contempt proceedings will be initiated if the vice chancellor is not removed in a week.

The high court has also declared the decisions taken by the acting Karachi University vice-chancellor after January 26, 2022, as null and void.

The petitioner argued that Dr Khalid Iraqi continued to make decisions about the matters of the university despite the court orders.

The high court has directed the varsity administration to send the names of 10 senior professors to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who will make the final decision.

