Akshay Kumar breaks an interesting Guinness World Record

Noor Fatima 11:59 PM | 23 Feb, 2023
Akshay Kumar breaks an interesting Guinness World Record

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took promotional stunts to next level. The Hera Pheri famed actor was recently spotted promoting his latest offering — Selfie — at an event where he managed to break a Hollywood icon's record, and left with a Guinness World Record.

The Haan Meine Bhi Pyaar Kiya actor now holds the world record for clicking 184 selfies in 3 minutes.

After breaking the world record, the 55-year-old spoke to Indian media outlets and stated that this record is a a 'way of paying tribute' to his fans.

Kumar added, ''Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

He also shared pictures holding the certificate on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note that read, "Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi (Now, it will all about selfies). See you all in cinemas on Friday."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Kumar also broke the record of Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson who, in 2015, clicked 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London. 

On the work front, Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Untitled; Remake of Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Untitled (Hera Pheri film).

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

