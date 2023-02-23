Akshay Kumar breaks an interesting Guinness World Record

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took promotional stunts to next level. The Hera Pheri famed actor was recently spotted promoting his latest offering — Selfie — at an event where he managed to break a Hollywood icon's record, and left with a Guinness World Record.
The Haan Meine Bhi Pyaar Kiya actor now holds the world record for clicking 184 selfies in 3 minutes.
After breaking the world record, the 55-year-old spoke to Indian media outlets and stated that this record is a a 'way of paying tribute' to his fans.
Kumar added, ''Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."
He also shared pictures holding the certificate on Instagram and wrote a lengthy note that read, "Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi (Now, it will all about selfies). See you all in cinemas on Friday."
Kumar also broke the record of Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson who, in 2015, clicked 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.
On the work front, Kumar will next be seen in OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Untitled; Remake of Soorarai Pottru, Capsule Gill, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Untitled (Hera Pheri film).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,100
|PKR 2,150
