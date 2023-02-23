Ali Zafar addresses Javed Akhtar's anti-Pakistani remarks issue

After Bollywood lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar's insensitive remarks towards Pakistan came to the limelight, many Pakistanis are hurt, and infuriated — justifiably so.

Akhtar was invited to attend the 7th edition of the prestigious Faiz Festival held in Lahore. During one of the panel discussions, Akhtar spoke ill of Pakistan that would later on become an issue. Following the event's conclusion, the revered Indian poet was invited by none other than Pakistani musician Ali Zafar at his residence.

Lollywood stars surrounded Akhtar while Zafar sang karaoke songs for him in his honour, and even shared a heartwarming video on his official Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

Though things seemed to be pleasant between artists from both nations, Akhtar's anti-Pakistani remarks caused an uproar which also roped in the Jhoom singer for his star-studded party for Akhtar.

After much public scrutiny, the Channo crooner has come forward to address the issue and suggested that he just wasn't aware of such remarks, and doesn't tolerate any disrespect towards his country or people.

Zafar shared Instagram stories to express his opinion. In his statements, the Madhubala singer criticized those who jumped on to scrutinize the Sajaniya singer for entertaining Akhtar but were secretly disgruntled and messaged him upon not receiving an invitation.

Zafar wrote, "Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing- verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgment."

"I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said untill the next day when I saw it on social media," he added.

"I am a proud Pakistani and naturally no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people specially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further," Zafar emphasized.

"We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people, " the Hum Tum singer concluded.

Despite clarifying how he stands with his people, netizens weren't quite satisfied with the Mere Dildar Sanam singer's stance and statements and commented under his recent post.