Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary Festival

The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), an annual event that attracts some of the most talented writers of the 21st century, provides a platform for individuals who relish engaging in thoughtful conversations and discussions.

The 10th iteration of the LLF commenced at the Alhamra Arts Council on Friday (February 24) and will conclude on Sunday (February 26). Esteemed literary figures from across the world will participate in the festival, with a Nobel laureate and two Booker Prize winners serving as standout personalities of this year's edition.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka was awarded the 2022 Booker Prize for his novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida and South African playwright and novelist Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize in 2021 for his work, The Promise.

However, the most prominent guest of the festival is Abdulrazak Gurnah, a British novelist of Tanzanian origin, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. The festival will also showcase an array of performances, screenings, book launches and art exhibitions.

The festival commenced with a dialogue by the Nobel laureate for literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, followed by a conversation among H.M. Naqvi, Osama Siddiqui and Mustansar Hussain Tarar. Other events on the first day included a discussion on Sarah Suleri's autobiography and the launch of various books.

Additionally, a session titled ‘Stealing from the Saracens: How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe’ will delve into historical intricacies.

The ‘Moving Pictures’ session will feature renowned filmmakers and actors Jamil Dehlavi, Shahid Zahid and Nasreen Rehman.

The film Immaculate Conception, starring Zia Mohyeddin, Shabana Azmi, and Melissa Leo, will also be screened at the festival.

Well-known Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi will speak about Shahnameh, and there will be a discussion on travelogues titled ‘Vistas, Unveiled Three Centuries of Travel Writing by Muslim Women’.