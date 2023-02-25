Search

Lifestyle

Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary Festival

Web Desk 12:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2023
Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary Festival
Source: Instagram

The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF), an annual event that attracts some of the most talented writers of the 21st century, provides a platform for individuals who relish engaging in thoughtful conversations and discussions.

The 10th iteration of the LLF commenced at the Alhamra Arts Council on Friday (February 24) and will conclude on Sunday (February 26). Esteemed literary figures from across the world will participate in the festival, with a Nobel laureate and two Booker Prize winners serving as standout personalities of this year's edition.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka was awarded the 2022 Booker Prize for his novel, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida and South African playwright and novelist Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize in 2021 for his work, The Promise.

However, the most prominent guest of the festival is Abdulrazak Gurnah, a British novelist of Tanzanian origin, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. The festival will also showcase an array of performances, screenings, book launches and art exhibitions.

The festival commenced with a dialogue by the Nobel laureate for literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, followed by a conversation among H.M. Naqvi, Osama Siddiqui and Mustansar Hussain Tarar. Other events on the first day included a discussion on Sarah Suleri's autobiography and the launch of various books.

Additionally, a session titled ‘Stealing from the Saracens: How Islamic Architecture Shaped Europe’ will delve into historical intricacies.

The ‘Moving Pictures’ session will feature renowned filmmakers and actors Jamil Dehlavi, Shahid Zahid and Nasreen Rehman.

The film Immaculate Conception, starring Zia Mohyeddin, Shabana Azmi, and Melissa Leo, will also be screened at the festival.

Well-known Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi will speak about Shahnameh, and there will be a discussion on travelogues titled ‘Vistas, Unveiled Three Centuries of Travel Writing by Muslim Women’.

Lahore Literary Festival - A celebration of Pakistan's rich culture at New York

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani films nominated for Cannes World Film Festival 2023

04:41 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Faysal Quraishi calls out Javed Akhtar for his comments at Faiz Festival

02:51 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Pakistani actors express outrage over Javed Akhtar’s comments about ‘terrorists’ at Faiz Festival

03:44 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Heeramandi: First look of Netflix series on Lahore's red light area out now!

06:41 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

7th Faiz Festival continues in Lahore

05:13 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

India’s Javed Akhtar to attend Faiz Festival in Lahore this weekend

07:10 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nobel laureate, Booker Prize winners to grace 10th Lahore Literary ...

12:51 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 25th February 2023

08:58 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 266.7 269.65
Euro EUR 275.9 278.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313.25 316.38
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.5 72.22
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.35 70.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 693.87 701.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.28 38.68
Danish Krone DKK 37.09 37.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 850.18 859.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 677.48 685.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 279.18 281.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.  

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 193,300 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: