PSL8: Islamabad United bat first against Quetta Gladiators

KARACHI – Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth season on Friday.
The encounter will start at 7pm at the National Bank Cricket Arena.
Gladiators, who are in deep trouble with three defeats in four games, will make some changes in the crucial game against United.
Gladiators’ main area of concern is their batting which completely failed to click in all four matches they have played so far. Martin Guptill’s 117 in their six-run victory against Karachi Kings has been their best individual performance as the New Zealander single-handedly guided his side to 168-7.
And the pace-duo of Mohammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah did well in the death overs to gift the only win to the Gladiators as Karachi Kings were restricted to 162-5.
On the other side, Islamabad United have won just two games in the three matches they have played so far. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third show on Thursday.
After they beat Karachi Kings by four wickets in their opener on February 16 here, United were whipped by Multan Sultans by 52 runs in Multan.
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: Martin Guptill, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Odean Smith, Omair bin Yousuf, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Nuwan Thushara.
Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir, Mubasir Khan, Moeen Ali (yet to join), Alex Hales (yet to join).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
