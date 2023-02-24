PSL8: Shaheen Afridi gifts plot to Lahore Qalandars’ young player Jalat Khan

LAHORE – Shaheen Shah Afridi, skipper of Lahore Qalandars, has gifted a plot to Jalat Khan, the twelfth man of his team, to encourage the cricketer.

The plot was presented to Afridi after he was named as player of the match over his thrilling performance against Quetta Gladiators in Feb 21 match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8).

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi has gifted the plot given to him by the team management to 12th man Jalat Khan.



Afridi, awarded the plot after being named Player of the Match yesterday vs Quetta, gave the plot to Jalat, whose father is a labourer pic.twitter.com/C4we51CMVH — Shan Afridi (@shan_afridi7) February 22, 2023

Lahore Qalandars have picked Jalat Khan in the supplementary category. The plot has been gifted to him to motivate him to pursue his dream as his father is a labourer.