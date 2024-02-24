Search

Sindh Assembly meets today for oath taking of Members-elect

24 Feb, 2024
Sindh Assembly meets today for oath taking of Members-elect
KARACHI

KARACHI – The inaugural session of Sindh Assembly is being held today on Saturday, and members-elect of the provincial legislature will administer the oath.

More than hundred newly elected public representatives will take oath as members of the provincial assembly amid protest call by PTI, JI, GDA and other parties.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will preside over the maiden session and a schedule will be issued for the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker.

In general polls, Pakistan Peoples Party clinched 84 seats, MQM-P got 28 seats, GDA has three and the JI two.

Sindh Chief Minister

PPP stalwart Murad Ali Shah will become chief minister for the third time, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Friday.

The party also picked Awais Shah for the provincial assembly speaker and minority candidate Anthony Naveed for role of provincial assembly deputy speaker.

Sindh Assembly Protests

 Authorities in Sindh have imposed Section 144 in south zone of the provincial capital Karachi to deal with protests as newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly are taking oath in their maiden session today.

Section 144, which forbids the gathering of more than four people at any public place, was enforced at the request of the Sindh IGP and other senior police officials, with the aim of maintaining law and order during the provincial assembly meeting. 

Meanwhile, Burns Road and other arteries leading to Sindh Assembly were closed to divert the traffic flow.

Sindh's interior minister also announced that Section 144 is in effect around the assembly building, prohibiting marches or protests nearby. He warned of strict legal actions against those disrupting peace. 

Police also warned that any violation of these restrictions would lead to legal action by the concerned station house officer (SHO).

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) announced to protest outside the assembly building against alleged election rigging. 

Sindh imposes section 144 in Karachi as newly elected members take oath today

10:32 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

PSL 9, Match 10: Lahore Qalandars to face Karachi Kings in high octane game today

Gold & Silver

04:45 PM | 23 Feb, 2024

Gold loses gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 24 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 24, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

On Saturday, Euro stands at 302  for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 24 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February, 2024

