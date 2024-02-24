Sindh Assembly meets today for oath taking of Members-elect

KARACHI – The inaugural session of Sindh Assembly is being held today on Saturday, and members-elect of the provincial legislature will administer the oath.

More than hundred newly elected public representatives will take oath as members of the provincial assembly amid protest call by PTI, JI, GDA and other parties.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani will preside over the maiden session and a schedule will be issued for the election of the new speaker and deputy speaker.

In general polls, Pakistan Peoples Party clinched 84 seats, MQM-P got 28 seats, GDA has three and the JI two.

Sindh Chief Minister

PPP stalwart Murad Ali Shah will become chief minister for the third time, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Friday.

The party also picked Awais Shah for the provincial assembly speaker and minority candidate Anthony Naveed for role of provincial assembly deputy speaker.

Sindh Assembly Protests

Authorities in Sindh have imposed Section 144 in south zone of the provincial capital Karachi to deal with protests as newly elected members of the Sindh Assembly are taking oath in their maiden session today.

Section 144, which forbids the gathering of more than four people at any public place, was enforced at the request of the Sindh IGP and other senior police officials, with the aim of maintaining law and order during the provincial assembly meeting.

Meanwhile, Burns Road and other arteries leading to Sindh Assembly were closed to divert the traffic flow.

Sindh's interior minister also announced that Section 144 is in effect around the assembly building, prohibiting marches or protests nearby. He warned of strict legal actions against those disrupting peace.

Police also warned that any violation of these restrictions would lead to legal action by the concerned station house officer (SHO).

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) announced to protest outside the assembly building against alleged election rigging.