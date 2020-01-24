Pakistan issues advisory on Pneumonia outbreak due to China coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – The National Institute of Health has issued advisory on Pneumonia outbreak due to novel coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

The objective of the advisory is to alert and sensitize the health staff at border posts as well as in healthcare institutions of Pakistan to stay vigilant about any suspected cases coming from affected areas for an early detection.

A recent surge of pneumonia cases, associated with the novel coronavirus, has been reported in China.

The Chines authorities have notified more than 200 confirmed human infections and cases have also been reported in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.

This situation has urged the neighbouring countries to enhance their surveillance and vigilance for response in case of detection.

The NIH is accordingly monitoring the situation and will keep all stakeholders updated.