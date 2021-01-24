Karachi man posing as 'excise officer' gets caught during raid
KARACHI – A man was caught red-handed by the shop owner for allegedly conducting a raid as an Excise officer and trying to claim bribe against the unpaid taxes.
The incident occurred in the Federal B area of the Sindh capital when a fake excise officer conducted a raid at a shop and threatened the owner for not paying taxes.
Meanwhile, the shop owner reacted smartly and asked him to show his identity which he failed to produce.
Detecting suspicious behavior of the alleged fraudster, the shopkeeper held the suspect, Sajjad Mirza, and locked him inside his shop while calling Police.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the man is not an excise officer but an officer’s personal assistant instead.
The shop owner then handed him over to the police and told them about the fraudulent event. The shop owner added that police have not lodged a complaint neither they detained the suspect.
