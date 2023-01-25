Search

Alizeh Shah bids adieu to her character 'Roomi' in drama serial 'Taqdeer'

Noor Fatima 01:14 AM | 25 Jan, 2023
Alizeh Shah bids adieu to her character 'Roomi' in drama serial 'Taqdeer'
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment fraternity.

With multiple successful projects under her belt, the Ehd e Wafa famed star has amassed a huge fan following. Despite many drama serials airing on television channels, the 22-year-old diva's latest offering Taqdeer has a league of its own.

However, the critically acclaimed BigBang Entertainment production with its ensemble cast has come to an end. The Ishq Tamasha diva resorted to the sweetest way to bid farewell to her beloved character, Roomi, with a viral video on Instagram.

Reposting a fan-made montage of snippets of Roomi (played by Alizeh Shah), the Mera Dil Mera Dushman actress thanked her 4.2 million followers on the social media platform for the love and support.

The Chaand Raat Aur Chandni star captioned the post, “thank you so much for giving roomi all the love.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The Mohsin Talat directorial cast Alizeh Shah alongside Sami Khan in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Shah was also seen in Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi and Chaand Raat Aur Chandni.

Alizeh Shah raises temperature with new bold TikTok videos

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

