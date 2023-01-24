Search

Immigration

Sweden Work Visa; Complete guide to start working in Sweden

Web Desk 01:01 AM | 24 Jan, 2023
Sweden Work Visa; Complete guide to start working in Sweden
STOCKHOLM -  Sweden has been known for quality education at reduced fee for decades but few know that the country also offers work visas to expats to build their lives.

If you are also thinking about the countries to move to for work, Sweden should also be on your list and here is the complete guide to relocating to the country with ease and comfort.

In order to have a work permit, you must secure an employment in Sweden and even for that, your employer must have advertised the job in Sweden and the EU/EEA and Switzerland for at least ten days before signing the employment contract with you.

This must be kept in mind that you will need a work visa to enter the country if you have been accepted by any individual or company for any job. 

Do you need Swedish Work Visa?

Only citizens of EU/EEA and Switzerland don't need visa due to agreements with the country and rest of the citizens from all the countries need to obtain Sweden Work visa to apply or work for any company or employer there.

The following are the cases in which you don’t require a work permit:

  • Specialists in an international corporation who work temporarily in Sweden for the corporation for a total of less than one year.
  • Employees who participate in practical experience, internal training or other skills development at a company in an international group for up to three months altogether over the period of 12 months.
  • People who participate in training, testing, preparation or completion of deliveries, or similar activities within the framework of a business transaction for up to three months altogether over the period of 12 months.
  • Diplomats and consular officials, as well as their families and staff. The exemption generally applies to the current mission only.
  • Fitters or technical instructors in connection with urgent installation or repair of machinery for up to two months. The work must be an emergency – in other words, an unexpected event that requires immediate measures. Scheduled or foreseeable work does not qualify for the exemption.
  • People who have a temporary gig for a radio or television broadcast by Sveriges Radio AB, Sveriges Television AB, Sveriges Utbildningsradio AB or Nordisk Television AB (TV4-gruppen/TV4 AB) for up to one month after entering Sweden.
  • Performers, technicians and other tour staff, provided that the performer has been invited by an established arranger for up to 14 days over a period of 12 months. See list of established arrangers 

    Professional athletes and functionaries who participate in international competitions for up to three months over the period of 12 months.

  • Railway personnel and lorry drivers in international commercial traffic who are employed outside Sweden.
  • Drivers and staff of tourist buses for up to three months.
  • Representatives who work temporarily as salespeople, journalists, etc., for a company that does not have a branch or office in Sweden.
  • Caregivers employed for a person who is visiting Sweden for up to three months.
  • Researchers or teachers at higher education institutions who participate in research, teaching or lecturing activities for up to three months altogether over the period of 12 months.
  • Researchers who have a residence permit for research in another EU country and will carry out part of their research in Sweden with an approved research funding body. The exemption is valid for a maximum of 180 days during a 360-day period.
  • People who work temporarily in Sweden as a contractor or the equivalent. In order for the exception to be applicable, the person must live in an EU/EEA country or Switzerland without being a citizen there, and have a permit that entitles him/her to work and reside in that country. It is also required that the person is employed by a company in the country in question and will work temporarily in Sweden for the company. The exception applies during the period of temporary work.
  • Witnesses or plaintiffs in a criminal investigation who have obtained a residence permit as a result.
  • For the period of deployment for a person who is part of an aid effort for a disaster or accident in Sweden.
  • People who have a residence permit for studies in higher education in Sweden.
  • People who have a residence permit for mobility studies in higher education in Sweden or another EU country and as part of the education shall be in Sweden. The exemption is valid for a maximum of 360 days. 

Sweden Work Visa Requirements

The following are needed to apply for the Sweden Work Visa:

  • A valid passport (The passport must be valid for the time that you will be in Sweden)
  • A job offer from Sweden (Employee or firm)
  • Contract letter from Sweden’s employer which should be genuine and not fake in any sense
  • Proof of salary offered in compliance with the Swedish collective agreement
  • Proof of a job offer that fulfills your living expenses and is enough to support you in Sweden
  • Evidence of health insurance coverage, life, employment, and pension coverage by the employer

Swedish Work Visa Process 2023

You can apply online for Sweden Work Visa which is a hassle free job and just involves having basic knowhow of internet.

The starting phase involves getting a job offer before applying for a work visa. Afterwards, your employer must initiate the process of applying for a work visa by acquiring a work permit for you. For this, you need to send your details to the employer which should be accurate.

It is to be kept in mind that you should attach all the scanned documents with your application form besides paying the application fee. You will get a response after the Swedish Migration Agency reviews your application and a residence permit card will be awarded to the selected candidates for a 90-day stay in Sweden.

For applying in person via any embassy, you should first book an appointment with the embassy or consulate and then fill out the form according to the instructions given on the form along with attaching all the required documents. The form should be submitted to the embassy or consulate-general after which you will be notified of the decision. 

Sweden Work Visa Processing time 

It is to be highlighted that the Swedish Migration Agency calculates different time for different applications based on their nature. For example, the processing time for a cleaning job might be different from that of automobile repair job but roughly it could take up to 13 months.

It should be mentioned here that if you do not begin your employment within four months from receiving your work permit, then your work permit should be revoked. This means that you no longer have the right to work in Sweden.

Sweden Work Visa Fees

The fee for applying for a Swedish Work Visa depends on the industry you are applying to. The complete details in this regard can be seen here. The only exception exists for Japanese citizens who can apply for work permits without any application fee.

Residence permit for Sweden?

Once you have gotten a work visa and work permit and started working in Sweden, you can apply for a residence permit if you:

  • have completed studies corresponding to an advanced level degree
  • plan to seek employment or explore the possibilities for starting your own business
  • be able to support yourself during the period for which you are applying for a permit and have money to cover the cost of your journey home
  • have comprehensive health insurance valid for care in Sweden
  • have a passport valid for the entire period you intend to be in Sweden (if your passport is about to expire, you should extend it because you cannot get a permit for longer than your passport is valid)
  • currently be located outside of Sweden

Validity of a Sweden Work Visa?

The Sweden work visa is valid for two years as long as your employment lasts.

