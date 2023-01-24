Sweden Work Visa; Complete guide to start working in Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Sweden has been known for quality education at reduced fee for decades but few know that the country also offers work visas to expats to build their lives.
If you are also thinking about the countries to move to for work, Sweden should also be on your list and here is the complete guide to relocating to the country with ease and comfort.
In order to have a work permit, you must secure an employment in Sweden and even for that, your employer must have advertised the job in Sweden and the EU/EEA and Switzerland for at least ten days before signing the employment contract with you.
This must be kept in mind that you will need a work visa to enter the country if you have been accepted by any individual or company for any job.
Do you need Swedish Work Visa?
Only citizens of EU/EEA and Switzerland don't need visa due to agreements with the country and rest of the citizens from all the countries need to obtain Sweden Work visa to apply or work for any company or employer there.
The following are the cases in which you don’t require a work permit:
Professional athletes and functionaries who participate in international competitions for up to three months over the period of 12 months.
Sweden Work Visa Requirements
The following are needed to apply for the Sweden Work Visa:
Swedish Work Visa Process 2023
You can apply online for Sweden Work Visa which is a hassle free job and just involves having basic knowhow of internet.
The starting phase involves getting a job offer before applying for a work visa. Afterwards, your employer must initiate the process of applying for a work visa by acquiring a work permit for you. For this, you need to send your details to the employer which should be accurate.
It is to be kept in mind that you should attach all the scanned documents with your application form besides paying the application fee. You will get a response after the Swedish Migration Agency reviews your application and a residence permit card will be awarded to the selected candidates for a 90-day stay in Sweden.
For applying in person via any embassy, you should first book an appointment with the embassy or consulate and then fill out the form according to the instructions given on the form along with attaching all the required documents. The form should be submitted to the embassy or consulate-general after which you will be notified of the decision.
Sweden Work Visa Processing time
It is to be highlighted that the Swedish Migration Agency calculates different time for different applications based on their nature. For example, the processing time for a cleaning job might be different from that of automobile repair job but roughly it could take up to 13 months.
It should be mentioned here that if you do not begin your employment within four months from receiving your work permit, then your work permit should be revoked. This means that you no longer have the right to work in Sweden.
Sweden Work Visa Fees
The fee for applying for a Swedish Work Visa depends on the industry you are applying to. The complete details in this regard can be seen here. The only exception exists for Japanese citizens who can apply for work permits without any application fee.
Residence permit for Sweden?
Once you have gotten a work visa and work permit and started working in Sweden, you can apply for a residence permit if you:
Validity of a Sweden Work Visa?
The Sweden work visa is valid for two years as long as your employment lasts.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 24, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.75
|240.25
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs161,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs148,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 171,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 188,900
|PKR 2,110
