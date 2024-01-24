Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu-led delegation visits Kartarpur 

LAHORE – Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu along with a 35-member delegation reached Darbar Baba Guru Nanak Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Sidhu and the delegation were received by Kartarpur Deputy Secretary Saifullah Khokhar at the border terminal.

As he stepped into Pakistan, the former cricketer bowed his head at the Durbar of Baba Guru Nanak and attended prayers. The delegation also had delicacies in the ‘Langar Hall’.

The delegation appreciated the Pakistani hospitality and initiatives taken by the government to facilitate the Sikh yatrees.

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with the delegation will return to India later today.