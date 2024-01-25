PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Shoaib Malik is one of the star all-rounders Pakistan has produced, and enjoys a massive following among both Pakistani and Indian cricket fans. He has scored more than 12,000 runs in Test, ODI and T20 cricket and got 218 wickets as off spin bowler.

Early life and family background

Shoaib Malik was born on 1st February 1982 into a middle-class family in Sialkot. Malik Faqueer Hussain, Shoaib Malik’s father, was a modest shopkeeper who sold local footwear in Sialkot. He strongly supported him for his passion as cricketer. He died of throat cancer in 2006. Shoaib Malik has one brother and one sister.

Shoaib Malik’s first marriage

Shoaib Malik was married in 2002 to Ayesha Siddiqui but this bond ended in divorce on 7th April 2010.

Shoaib Malik's second marriage with Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik married again, this time with Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, on 10th April 2010 at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, India. The walima was held in Shoaib's native town, Sialkot, Pakistan. Their wedding received media attention worldwide.

Later, the couple announced their pregnancy via social media on 23 April 2018. Their first child, Azhan, was born on 30th October 2018. According to media reports, the couple separated from each other in 2023 whereas Sania Mirza has opted for a “Khula’ with Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik's third marriage with actress Sana Javed

In January 2024, Shoaib Malik married TV actress Sana Javed. This is his third marriage which has become talk of the town nowadays. Sana was previously married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal.

The announcement was made through their respective social media platforms. Shoaib Malik dropped pictures of his nikah with Sana Javed after parting ways with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Cricketing journey of Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik used to play tape-ball cricket in the streets during his childhood before rising as an ace all-rounder. He knew his potential only after joining Imran Khan’s coaching centers in Sialkot in 1993/94. He originally played as a batsman, and then picked up bowling. He was selected for the Pakistan U-15 team after attending trials. He became a part of the squad through his bowling skills.

Shoaib Malik debut

Shoaib Malik was brought into the Pakistani team as an off spin bowler. He debuted against West Indies in Sharjah, replacing Shahid Afridi, in the 1999 Tri-Series also involving Sri Lanka. His economical bowling helped Pakistan cricket team to discover a new spinner. His maiden ODI century against West Indies in 2002 came when Pakistan were experiencing a middle-order crisis. Under new coach, Bob Woolmer, with consistent performances between 2005 and 2007, he helped Pakistan to ODI series wins against India, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

His Test debut came on 29th August 2001, against Bangladesh where Pakistan won by an innings and 264 runs. His Test career took a sharp dip and he scored his first test century 5 years after his debut.

He made his T20I debut on 28th August 2006 against England.

Shoaib Malik’s performance

Shoaib Malik has played all formats of cricket including Tests, ODIs and T20. In his Test career, he has played 35 matches and has scored 1,898 runs, with an average of 35. He hit 239 fours and 17 sixes in his Test career.

In ODI cricket, he has played 287 matches and scored 7,534 runs, with an average of 35 runs per inning with 603 fours and 113 sixes.

In T20 cricket, he played 124 matches and scored 2,435 runs, with an average of 31 with 196 fours and 69 sixes.

Suspected bowling action

Shoaib Malik received complaints from the ICC for a suspect bowling action in 2004. Later, he earned his place in the side as a formidable middle-order batsman.

Career teams

Shoaib Malik has played T20 cricket around the globe. Some of his major teams both at national and international levels can be glanced as:

Sialkot Stallions, Barbados Tridents, Gloucestershire, Delhi Daredevils, Gujranwala Cricket Association, Karachi Kings, Pakistan International Airlines, Hobart Hurricanes, Pakistan Reserves and Sialkot Cricket Association.

Captaincy

Shoaib Malik also led Pakistan's national cricket team and proved his mettle and leadership skills between 2007 to 2009 as captain. He became Pakistan’s fourth youngest captain at the age of 25 when he took over as captain on 19th April 2007. He won his first series as captain, beating Sri Lanka 2-1. He lost the next two series against South Africa and India. His captaincy lasted a total of two years during which he won 24 out of the 36 ODIs, and 12 out of 17 T20Is. His test spell was unsuccessful, and he managed to get only a draw out of three, losing the other two.

Retirement from Test and ODIs

Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2015 and bid farewell to ODIs after the 2019 World Cup. He contributed significantly and left behind a legacy of achievements as an all-rounder and captain.

Shoaib Malik’s achievements and records

Shoaib Malik has acquired several records and achievements as an ace player. He is the first Asian batsman to score 2,000 runs in T20Is to reaching 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket. He was the youngest captain of Pakistan Cricket team. He is the only cricketer to have played in all positions except 11th. Malik became a regular opener for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs until there came a proper replacement in the past.

Shoaib Malik's net worth

Shoaib Malik’s net worth has been estimated more than $25 million. His salary in only PSL is $70,000 and he is engaged in diverse earnings in cricket circuit across the globe.

Shoaib Malik’s social media followings

Shoaib Malik has been a very popular figure on social media. Approximately, he has a huge followings of 1.4 million on Instagram, 2.9 million on Twitter, and 2.5 million on Facebook. He uses social media’s influence extends beyond the cricket field.

Unique cars collection

Shoaib Malik has been nurturing his passion for driving world’s best cars. He has impressive car collection, featuring luxury models like Mercedes SL, Evo9, and Nissan 350 Z.

Shoaib Malik’s controversies

Shoaib Malik has faced several controversies over his marriages and cricket career. His marriages with Ayehsa, Sania Mirza and Sana Javed added criticism among his fan followers. In 2010, after Australian tour, he was also included other Pakistani players who were sacked, and was handed a one-year ban on disciplinary grounds.

Shoaib Malik’s TV hosting

Shoaib Malik has been a versatile performer who shined in cricket and later in showbiz. Since 2022, he has been hosting TV shows successfully. He hosted ARY Digital program “The Ultimate Muqabala” and later he and Sania Mirza hosted Urduflix’s program “The Mirza Malik Show”.