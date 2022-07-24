Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sizzles in latest fashion shoot

11:48 AM | 24 Jul, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sizzles in latest fashion shoot
Source: @esbilgic (Instagram)
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has gained much admiration ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

Contrary to her Ertugral's onscreen persona, the 29-year-old is a fashionista in her real life and usually treats her fans with her adorable clicks.

This time around, she has shared dreamy pictures of herself posing in a picturesque location for a photoshoot.

Posing for the camera, Bilgic turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.

