PAKvSL, 2ndTest – Sri Lanka opt to bat first against Pakistan

GALLE – Sri Lanka on Sunday won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in second matches of two Test series at Galle International Stadium, with Men in Green Shirts leading the point table 1-0.

The Babar Azam-led side are high on confidence entering this contest after rewriting the history books earlier in the week when they chased down 342 to post the highest successful run chase at Galle. It was also only the third instance of a side chasing down the score of over 100 at this venue, which goes on to underscore the magnitude of the task achieved by the Pakistan batters on a challenging and demanding spin-conducive surface.

“The morale is quite high in the camp as posting a good win gives you a lot of confidence,” Babar told PCB Digital on the eve of the second Test.

The win has put Pakistan on the third spot in the nine-team ICC World Test Championship points table and with a win percentage of 58.33, Pakistan, who are to play five Tests at home later in the year, have a serious chance of making it to the second edition’s final. Pakistan are eager to grab this opportunity and consolidate their chances for the coveted final berth.

Pakistan are taking the field without their premier fast bowler Shaheen Afridi after he was ruled out of the second Test because of a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test. With the Galle surface providing assistance to spin bowlers, Pakistan have included Nauman Ali in the XI and have decided to go with two fast bowlers.

Confirming the combination, Babar said, “We will, definitely, miss Shaheen because of the way he bowls. He bowls with aggression and gets us wickets upfront that helps the team. It is unfortunate that he is not in the side, but considering the conditions, we have included a spinner, Nauman Ali.”