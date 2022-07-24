Punjab ministers take oath today amid political limbo

LAHORE – Punjab cabinet members will take oath today, a day after Supreme Court ruled that Hamza Shehbaz can continue as interim chief minister until the court’s hearing on Monday.

Reports in local media said Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will administer oath to the 41-member cabinet.

Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Bilal Yasin, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Saiful Maluk Khokhar, and other members will sworn in at 6 pm today. PML-N ministers and coalition parties have also been informed in this regard.

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz took oath as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday. Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman administered the oath to Hamza in an oath-taking ceremony that took place at the Governor House.

The development comes as the Supreme Court of Pakistan trimmed Hamza Shehbaz's powers and ruled that the PML-N leader can continue as interim chief minister of Punjab after the contentious ruling of the Punjab assembly deputy speaker.

Chief Justice of Pakistan remarked that prima facie, the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the apex court’s verdict in the Article 63-A reference.