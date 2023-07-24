Search

2nd Test, Day 1: Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah deliver magical spell as Sri Lanka out for 166

09:41 AM | 24 Jul, 2023
Source: TheRealPCB&OfficialSLC/Twitter

COLOMBO – Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed displayed brilliant bowling performance as Sri Lanka were all out for 166 on day first of second Test of the two-match Test series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

Shah grabbed three wickets while spinner Abrar took four wickets to dismantle the battling line of hosts. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed one Sri Lankan player. 

Before launch, Sri Lanka were 79-4 and Dinesh Chandimal and Dhannanjya de Silva tried to build a tough total but their attempt was foiled by Naseem as he removed Chandimal for 34.

Abrar took a big wicket of De Silva to end the hosts’ hope for big total. He later removed Mendis and Fernando to restrict Sri Lanka to 166. 

After tea break, Pakistan started batting and they have lost first wicket of Imamul Haq for 72 in 10.4 overs.

Earlier, Lankan Lions won the toss and decided to bat first against Babar XI, eyeing a comeback in the game.

The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.

In second Test, Men in Green has not made any changes in the playing XI and came with the same squad that helped them clinch the first game.

Last year, Pakistan’ did a previous tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and 2 game series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

