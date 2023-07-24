Search

Lahore Weather Update

Web Desk 10:54 AM | 24 Jul, 2023
Lahore Weather Update
Source: File Photo

Met Office has predicted more rains in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday. The temperature of the metropolis can reach a maximum of 34 degree Celsius and drop lowest to 27 degrees Celsius.

The country’s second-largest city Lahore faced continuous rainfall last week that caused traffic jams, waterlogged roads, and even deaths. The situation is however not improving as the current weather system will bring more rain this week.

In its fresh advisory, PMD warned of heavy rains that may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, till July 26th and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

It also predicted flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 23rd to 26th July, while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan, and northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas) on 23rd & 24th July.

Sindh cities including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad will face rains.

PMD said monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal, and westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of the country.

