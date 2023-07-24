Lahore Weather Update

Met Office has predicted more rains in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Monday. The temperature of the metropolis can reach a maximum of 34 degree Celsius and drop lowest to 27 degrees Celsius.
The country’s second-largest city Lahore faced continuous rainfall last week that caused traffic jams, waterlogged roads, and even deaths. The situation is however not improving as the current weather system will bring more rain this week.
In its fresh advisory, PMD warned of heavy rains that may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, till July 26th and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.
It also predicted flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 23rd to 26th July, while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan, and northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas) on 23rd & 24th July.
Sindh cities including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad will face rains.
PMD said monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal, and westerly trough is also affecting upper parts of the country.
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 287, as rupee sheds Rs0.19.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
