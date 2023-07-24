PAKvSL: Sri Lanka elect to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan

COLOMBO – Pakistan is facing Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Colombo today on Monday.
Lankan Lions won the toss and decided to bat first against Babar XI, eyeing a comeback in the game.
The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.
???? T O S S A L E R T ????— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023
???? Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first in the second Test ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Tzs43nFD86
Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.
In second Test, Men in Green has not made any changes in the playing XI and came with the same squad that helped them clinch the first game.
Last year, Pakistan’ did a previous tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and 2 game series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Unchanged XI for this game ????????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/fOvXO835Ci— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023
KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 287, as rupee sheds Rs0.19.
Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.
Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
