Search

Sports

PAKvSL: Sri Lanka elect to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan

Web Desk 09:41 AM | 24 Jul, 2023
PAKvSL: Sri Lanka elect to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan
Source: TheRealPCB&OfficialSLC/Twitter

COLOMBO – Pakistan is facing Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Colombo today on Monday.

Lankan Lions won the toss and decided to bat first against Babar XI, eyeing a comeback in the game.

The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.

In second Test, Men in Green has not made any changes in the playing XI and came with the same squad that helped them clinch the first game.

Last year, Pakistan’ did a previous tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and 2 game series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

#PAKvIND: Tayyab Tahir's ton leads Pakistan to victory over India in Emerging Asia Cup final

09:20 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Pakistan lifts World Junior Squash Championship trophy after 37 years

11:38 AM | 23 Jul, 2023

India set to face Pakistan in final of Emerging Asia Cup after beating Bangladesh

10:33 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan get ticket to finals after defeating Sri Lanka

09:21 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Rohail Nazir named Pakistan Shaheens’ captain for Darwin T20 series

01:45 PM | 20 Jul, 2023

PAKvSL: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Galle Test

10:32 AM | 20 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore Weather Update

10:54 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Dollar further moves up against rupee in interbank market

KARACHI – US dollar continues to gain momentum against the Pakistani rupee in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the dollar was being traded at 287, as rupee sheds Rs0.19.

Last week, the embattled rupee suffered back-to-back losses against the greenback as it slides down and was settled at 286.81 on Friday.

Money market pundits linked the downward trajectory of the rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.

Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: