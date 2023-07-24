PAKvSL: Sri Lanka elect to bat first in the second Test against Pakistan

COLOMBO – Pakistan is facing Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Colombo today on Monday.

Lankan Lions won the toss and decided to bat first against Babar XI, eyeing a comeback in the game.

The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

???? Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first in the second Test ????#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/Tzs43nFD86 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023

Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.

In second Test, Men in Green has not made any changes in the playing XI and came with the same squad that helped them clinch the first game.

Last year, Pakistan’ did a previous tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and 2 game series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi