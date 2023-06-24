Civilian martyred in LOC firing by Indian army: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A civilian was martyred after Indian forces opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LOC).

The Inter Services Public Relations, in a statement, said the Indian army displayed its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris at 11:55 am today. It said two others were also injured.

“Driven by a newfound geo-political patronage, Indian forces have embarked on a plan to take innocent lives to satiate their false narratives and concocted allegations,” reads the statement.

While a strong protest is being launched with Indian side, Pakistan reserved right to respond back in manner of its choosing to protect Kashmiri lives in LOC belt.

Indian side is reminded to respect basic human rights of Kashmiris, particularly right to till their lands, the ISPR said.