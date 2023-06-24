Only this Pakistani city makes it to world's most liveable cities

KARACHI - One of the cities of Pakistan has been listed among the most liveable cities of the world, it emerged on Friday.

The index released by Economist Intelligence Unit lists the cities which are most liveable and as per its 2023 rankings, Pakistan's southern metropolis, Karachi has been listed in the index at rank 169 out of 173 countries.

Karachi gained 51.8 points in terms of infrastructure while for education it scored 75 points. For culture and environment, it scored 38.7 points while it scored 50 points for healthcare.

As far as the topper is concerned, Vienna bagged the distinction while Syria's Damascus bagged the last spot.

'It has occupied this position regularly over the past several years, with only the covid-19 pandemic

causing the city to vacate its place at the top spot,' EIU stated regarding Austria's capital.

As far as the credibility of the index is concerned, it bears mentioning that EIU is a sister organization to The Economist. The criteria on which the ranking has been issued include health care, education, stability, infrastructure, and environment etc.

'Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative

factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and

infrastructure. Each factor in a city is rated as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or

intolerable. For qualitative indicators, a rating is awarded based on the judgement of in-house analysts

and in-city contributors. For quantitative indicators, a rating is calculated based on the relative

performance of a number of external data points,' EIU explains.

Vienna stood out due to its reliable infrastructure, standout culture and entertainment, and impeccable education and health services; Vienna is followed by Denmark’s Copenhagen.

When it comes to Asia, the progress is notable as EIU says Asia-Pacific cities have made some of the biggest gains, accounting for eight of top ten movers up the rankings as economies recover from the pandemic.

'Wellington (New Zealand) has soared by 35 places to 23rd place, Auckland (New Zealand) by 25, while Hanoi (Vietnam) has moved up 20,' EIU stated in its report.

spots, as their covid restrictions were lifted.

Interestingly, UK's Edinburgh moved 23 points down the rankings list followed by Stockholm which was pushed down by 22 points.