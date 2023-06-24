Search

Immigration

With only one foot, Pakistani pilgrim sets foot in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

Web Desk 01:11 AM | 24 Jun, 2023
With only one foot, Pakistani pilgrim sets foot in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

RIYADH - A Pakistani pilgrim who lost one of his feet in a road accident finally arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year and that too on one foot.

Muhammad Shafeeq had to wait for 30 years to fulfill his dream of traveling to Makkah to perform the annual Hajj in what appears to be an embodiment of "Where there is a will, there is a way."  

“The loss of my foot gave me enthusiasm, optimism, and determination to strive for undertaking the lifetime spiritual journey. I will perform the stoning ritual at the Jamarat myself during the days of Al-Tashreeq, leaning on my crutches,” said the Pakistani.

The 43-year-old finally made it to the holy kingdom on his crutches to perform the rituals with peace of mind and self-realization.

Unfortunately, Shafeeq was involved in a run-over bus accident that resulted in amputating one of his feet 30 years ago at the age of 13, but he lost only one foot, not the courage. 

Commenting on his determination, Shafeeq said that he managed to save enough money through hard work for several years to fulfill the long-cherished dream of undertaking the arduous journey.

 “No words to express my joy and delight when God Almighty enabled me to see my dream comes true. Now I am counting the minutes and hours, waiting impatiently for the Day of Tarwiyah and the ritual of Standing at Arafat, the most important pillar of Hajj, joining the procession of fellow pilgrims in seamless white clothes — resembling a white sea of humanity,” he told Al Arabiya.

Millions of Muslims are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year but a few like Muhammad Shafeeq hold the distinction of defying the odds and making it to the holy land housing two of Islam's holiest sites.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Only this Pakistani city makes it to world's most liveable cities

12:57 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Saudi Arabia fully funds 60 Pakistanis for Hajj under special program

11:29 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

First electric air taxi completes test successfully in Saudi Arabia

09:02 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Want to buy an airport? Here's one in England up for sale!

04:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Flights to Saudi Arabia likely to increase as Saudi team inspects Pakistani airports

11:40 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Israel decides on direct flights to Saudi Arabia as Hajj 2023 nears

11:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

With only one foot, Pakistani pilgrim sets foot in Saudi Arabia to ...

01:11 AM | 24 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 23, 2023

08:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317.5 320.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 369 372
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.2 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.02 772.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.83
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 746.55 754.55
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Karachi PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Islamabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Peshawar PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Quetta PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sialkot PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Attock PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujranwala PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Jehlum PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Multan PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Bahawalpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujrat PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nawabshah PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Chakwal PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Hyderabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nowshehra PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sargodha PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Faisalabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Mirpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: