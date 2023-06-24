With only one foot, Pakistani pilgrim sets foot in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

RIYADH - A Pakistani pilgrim who lost one of his feet in a road accident finally arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year and that too on one foot.

Muhammad Shafeeq had to wait for 30 years to fulfill his dream of traveling to Makkah to perform the annual Hajj in what appears to be an embodiment of "Where there is a will, there is a way."

“The loss of my foot gave me enthusiasm, optimism, and determination to strive for undertaking the lifetime spiritual journey. I will perform the stoning ritual at the Jamarat myself during the days of Al-Tashreeq, leaning on my crutches,” said the Pakistani.

The 43-year-old finally made it to the holy kingdom on his crutches to perform the rituals with peace of mind and self-realization.

Unfortunately, Shafeeq was involved in a run-over bus accident that resulted in amputating one of his feet 30 years ago at the age of 13, but he lost only one foot, not the courage.

Commenting on his determination, Shafeeq said that he managed to save enough money through hard work for several years to fulfill the long-cherished dream of undertaking the arduous journey.

“No words to express my joy and delight when God Almighty enabled me to see my dream comes true. Now I am counting the minutes and hours, waiting impatiently for the Day of Tarwiyah and the ritual of Standing at Arafat, the most important pillar of Hajj, joining the procession of fellow pilgrims in seamless white clothes — resembling a white sea of humanity,” he told Al Arabiya.

Millions of Muslims are currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj this year but a few like Muhammad Shafeeq hold the distinction of defying the odds and making it to the holy land housing two of Islam's holiest sites.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunized against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.